Three injured in head-on crash on A142 near Mepal

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A142, Mepal on Saturday (June 30).

The crash happened at about 3.20pm when a Volkswagen Passat and Audi A3 collided.

Three people, two from the Audi and one from the Volkswagen, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information about the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CC-30062018-0292 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.