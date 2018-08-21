Three cars involved in crash on parkway in Peterborough

A collision involving three cars is causing long delays on Peterborough’s Fletton Parkway.

A black Mini Cooper car has collided with the central reservation on the west-bound carriageway at the Orton roundabout junction of the parkway this evening (August 21).

Two other vehicles have been damaged in the accident and emergency services are at the scene.

Traffic is queuing back to the Hampton roundabout and roads in the area are also experienceing tailbacks with reports that the A15 to Yaxley is also gridlocked.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible.