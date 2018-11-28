This is when the A141 in Cambridgeshire is due to reopen after head-on horror crash involving car and tractor

The A141 in Cambridgeshire remains closed after a horrific head-on crash involving a car, a tractor and a lorry today.

One person has been taken to hospital following the crash, which took place at 5.10am today, Wednesday November 28, but has sadly died.

UPDATE: Man killed in head-on horror crash on A141 in Cambridgeshire - tractor driver arrested for drug driving

A blue Toyota collided with a yellow JCB tractor head-on, an HGV following sustaining minimal damage.

The A141 Isle of Ely Way is closed both ways from Bridge Street to B1093 Old Station Way, Chatteris to Wimblington.

Police say they are currently awaiting specialist removal equipment to recover the vehicles. The current estimated opening time is 3pm.

The scene of the crash on the A141 this afternoon - Photo: Terry Harris

There is a detour in operation - through Doddington along Doddington Road and the B1093.

A police spokesman said there were long delays in the area and motorists should avoid it if possible while the closure remains in place.