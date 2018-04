A driver averaging 110mph on a stretch of the A1M told road police he was speeding because it was the first stretch of clear road he had encountered in his new car.

BCH Road Policing stopped the driver on the A1M at Sawtry after following the car for more than a mile.

The unit tweeted: “The driver’s excuse for speeding is he’s ‘only recently bought the car and this is the first bit of clear road’.”

A police spokesman said the driver was issued with a Traffic Offence Report.