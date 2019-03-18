These are the worst vehicle accident black spots in Peterborough

These are all the locations of the worst vehicle accident black spots around Peterborough

These are all the locations of the worst vehicle accident black spots around Peterborough.

All of the locations listed are those where a fatal or serious vehicle accident has been recorded in the last three years. Pictures used are to illustrate the roads where the accidents took place, not the precise location on the roads. All data has been sourced from crashmap.co.uk.

Date: 27.09.2016. Severity: Fatal. Number of Vehicles Involved: 1. Number of Casualties Involved: 1

1. Bright Street

Date: 03.01.2017. Severity: Fatal. Number of Vehicles Involved: 1. Number of Casualties Involved: 1

2. Bourges Boulevard

Date: 20.01.2016. Severity: Serious. Number of Vehicles Involved: 2. Number of Casualties Involved: 1

3. Bourges Boulevard

Date: 26.01.2017. Severity: Serious. Number of Vehicles Involved: 2. Number of Casualties Involved: 3

4. Bourges Boulevard A15

