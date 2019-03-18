These are the worst vehicle accident black spots in Peterborough

All of the locations listed are those where a fatal or serious vehicle accident has been recorded in the last three years. Pictures used are to illustrate the roads where the accidents took place, not the precise location on the roads. All data has been sourced from crashmap.co.uk.

1. Bright Street Date: 27.09.2016. Severity: Fatal. Number of Vehicles Involved: 1. Number of Casualties Involved: 1 Google other Buy a Photo

2. Bourges Boulevard Date: 03.01.2017. Severity: Fatal. Number of Vehicles Involved: 1. Number of Casualties Involved: 1 Google other Buy a Photo

3. Bourges Boulevard Date: 20.01.2016. Severity: Serious. Number of Vehicles Involved: 2. Number of Casualties Involved: 1 Google other Buy a Photo

4. Bourges Boulevard A15 Date: 26.01.2017. Severity: Serious. Number of Vehicles Involved: 2. Number of Casualties Involved: 3 Google other Buy a Photo

