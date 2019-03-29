These are the upcoming road closures in Peterborough
Forthcoming road closures in Peterborough have been announced due to roadworks.
The closures are as follows (dates subject to change):
1. A1(M), Junction 17
Four nights from April 8 (8pm to 6am). Alternative closures: northbound and southbound slip roads and carriageways between the slip roads
Google
other
2. Newark Road
Between Palmers Road and Vicarage Farm Road, from April 8 to April 21
Google
other
3. Garton End Road, Dogsthorpe
From April 8 to May 27, 9.30am-3.30pm
Google
other
4. Fletton Avenue, Old Fletton
From April 8 to May 27, 9.30am-3.30pm
Google
other
View more