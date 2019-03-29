Forthcoming road closures in Peterborough have been announced due to roadworks

These are the upcoming road closures in Peterborough

Forthcoming road closures in Peterborough have been announced due to roadworks.

The closures are as follows (dates subject to change):

Four nights from April 8 (8pm to 6am). Alternative closures: northbound and southbound slip roads and carriageways between the slip roads

1. A1(M), Junction 17

Four nights from April 8 (8pm to 6am). Alternative closures: northbound and southbound slip roads and carriageways between the slip roads
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Between Palmers Road and Vicarage Farm Road, from April 8 to April 21

2. Newark Road

Between Palmers Road and Vicarage Farm Road, from April 8 to April 21
Google
other
Buy a Photo
From April 8 to May 27, 9.30am-3.30pm

3. Garton End Road, Dogsthorpe

From April 8 to May 27, 9.30am-3.30pm
Google
other
Buy a Photo
From April 8 to May 27, 9.30am-3.30pm

4. Fletton Avenue, Old Fletton

From April 8 to May 27, 9.30am-3.30pm
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3