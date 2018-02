A man has died and a teenager is in custody after a collision in Spalding.

Police are appealing for witnesses to this collision between a cyclist and a silver Volkswagen Golf on Saturday (February 17) at 7.40pm in Kelllet Gate, Spalding.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham but sadly died of his injuries.

Police arrested the driver of the car, a man in his teens, for dangerous driving.

Anyone who saw what happened should call 101.