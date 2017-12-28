Teenage cyclist injured in collision with car outside Peterborough school

A teenage cyclist was left with serious injuries after colliding with a car outside a Peterborough school.

The incident happened at around 5.40pm on Boxing Day in Eastfield Road, outside Newark Hill Academy, when a dark coloured Volkswagen and the 15-year-old male cyclist collided.

The boy suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

The driver stopped following the collision but left before officers arrived.

Police are keen to speak to him and anyone who witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Stuart Adam on 101 or report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting CC-26122017-0253.