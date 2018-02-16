Suspected drug dealer causes four car crash, injuring child, after trying to flee from police in Peterborough

A man was arrested and an 11-year-old child injured after a car collided with three others while attempting to evade the police in Peterborough yesterday.

Police requested a vehicle, a white Volkawagen Golf, to stop in Taverners Road at 3.30pm on Thursday, February 15.

The scene of the crash in Taverners Road

When it failed to stop the male driver went the wrong way round a roundabout and crashed into another vehicle, a Black Mercedes C220 sport.

The vehicles subsequently hit a Black Audi A1 and a Silver Seat Alhambra.

Nobody was seriously injured but an 11-year-old child was taken to the doctors to be checked over.

A police spokeswoman said all involved were "very shaken up."

A 25-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested for failing to stop when directed by police and also on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

He has been released under investigation.