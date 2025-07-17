Stretch of Lincoln Road in Peterborough to be shut to traffic for works

The road will be closed to traffic in both directions between Windmill Street and Searjeant Street between 7pm and 5am on July 17 and July 18.

The works are part of a major scheme taking place in the area, which will include construction of new raised uncontrolled pedestrian crossing points, new cycle stands and seating, improved paving, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, repositioning of the northbound bus border and a new zebra crossing near to the junction with Alma Road.