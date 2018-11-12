Spalding man killed in crash with lorry on A16

Have your say

A Spalding man has died following a crash on the A16 yesterday, Sunday November 11.

The 76-year-old man from the Spalding area was the driver of a white Vaxuhall Astra car which was involved in a crash with a white Scania HGV.

The road was closed for several hours

The crash took place at 12.23pm on the A16 at Algakirk.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision but did not stop at the scene, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting Incident 171 of November 11.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting Incident 171 of November 11 in the subject line.