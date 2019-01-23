Several people injured in multi-vehicle crash on A16 between Peterborough and Crowland - road to remain closed

Have your say

Emergency services including are currently at the scene of a serious multi-vehicle collision on the A16 between Peterborough and Crowland.

Police were called at about 5.25pm this evening, Wednesday January 23, with reports of a collision between three vehicles.

The air ambulance was called to the scene of the crash

A number of people have been injured and the air ambulance was called to the scene.

The road is closed in both directions and will remain closed for several hours, therefore motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision is asked to contact the road policing unit by calling 101.