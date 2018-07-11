Seven-miles of queuing traffic on A14 in Cambridgeshire after two lorry crash shuts carriageway

Have your say

A crash involving two lorries caused seven miles of queuing traffic on the A14 this afternoon

Highways England tweeted at 2.36pm that there is "Approximately 7 miles of very slow traffic on the #A14 eastbound, due to a collision blocking both lanes J27 - J28 near #Fenstanton. Queues back to J23 near #Huntingdon, Recovery trucks are on-scene. Allow plenty of extra journey time."

The A14 between Fenstanton and Swavesey was fully closed eastbound following the collision at around 1pm.



Police and Highways England officers attended the scene.



Both lanes were closed due to an oil spillage, but Cambs Police and Highways England have confirmed the wreckage of the crash has now been cleared.

There are some residual delays however.

Seven miles of queues are reported by Highways England

A police spokesman said nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

