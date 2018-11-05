Seven mile queues after six vehicle A1 crash near Wittering Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up There was a six vehicle crash on the A1 just before Wittering this morning. The collision was on the southbound carriageway. Police were called to the scene at 7.33am. There were no injuries but queues of around seven miles. The road is now clear. Cyclist hit at Bourges Boulevard crossing in Peterborough taken to hospital