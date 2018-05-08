Serious two lorry crash shuts A14 near Huntingdon

A serious crash involving two lorries and a van has shut part of the A14 near Huntingdon this afternoon, Tuesday May 8.

The crash took place at 2.10pm on the eastbound carriageway and the road is completely blocked. One lane of the westbound carriageway was also shut to allow access for the emergency services, but has now reopened.

Police, fire and ambulance are on the scene.

One of the lorries has also shed its load of dog food over the carriageway, a police spokeswoman said and as such the scene will take several hours to clear.

The road is closed between between J24 and J26 near Godmanchester.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as there are already substantial delays in both directions.

A diversion has been put in place taking motorists off the A14 at Godmanchester onto the A1198 southeast towards Papworth Everard to the A428 Caxton Gibbet rounDabout, onto the A428 through Hardwick to rejoin the A14 at J31, Girton Interchange.