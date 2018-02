One person suffered serious injuries after a car collided into a roundabout in Peterborough.

Police received a report at 4.50am this morning (Sunday, February 18) of a car being "demolished on the roundabout" at Bretton Way, near Sturrock Way, where Smiths Motor Group is located.

Fire and ambulance crews also attended the scene and somebody is believed to have been rescued from the car.

It was reported on social media that traffic was being impacted by the collision.