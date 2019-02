Have your say

A two vehicle crash has filly closed Ramsey Road in Whittlesey today.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 11.39am this morning, Monday February 18 to a two vehicle crash.

Police have described the incident as serious and have asked the public to avoid the area.

Ramsey Road, Whittlesey - between Pondersbridge and Whittlesey, is closed in both directions.

