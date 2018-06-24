Serious crash shuts long stretch of A14 in Cambridgeshire

A serous crash has closed a long stretch of the A14 in Cambridgeshire this evening, Sunday June 24.

The A14 eastbound is closed between junction 13 for Oundle and Peterborough, the A605 and junction 17, Leighton Bromswold.

This is due to a serious collision between junction 16 at Catworth and junction 17.

The closure implemented at junction 13 to facilitate a more suitable diversion which takes motorists on the A605 north to Peterborough and then down the A1/A1M south to Huntingdon to rejoin the A14 at Brampton Hut.

Police fire and ambulance crews are at the scene of the crash which is described as serious.

Further details on those involved are not available at this time.