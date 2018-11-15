Serious crash shuts Fletton Avenue in both directions in Peterborough

Have your say

A serious car crash shut Fletton Avenue in Peterborough in both directions today.

The crash took place at around 5.30am and involved a single vehicle.

The A605 Fletton Avenue is closed both ways from A15 London Road to Queens Road.

UPDATE: Driver taken to hospital after serious crash damages Peterborough homes and shuts Fletton Avenue

Police, ambulance and fire services are in attendance.

Eyewitnesses told the Peterborough Telegraph one passenger got out of the car after the crash before fire crews were able to release the driver.

The scene of the crash in Fletton Avenue, Peterborough. Photo: John Antoine Lee

Police at the scene said the driver has been taken to hospital but injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Debris has been spread for some distance along Fletton Avenue.

The road reopened at 7.37am.