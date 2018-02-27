Serious crash shuts A15 in both directions at Baston as police warn of 'hazardous driving conditions'

A serious car and lorry crash has shut the A15 in both directions at Baston this morning.

Police say those involved in the collision, which took place at 6.15am on Tuesday February 27 near the Waterside Garden Centre, have received serious injuries but further details are not yet available.

The crash involved a blue Renault Clio and a white Scania lorry. Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area about this time and saw the collision or has any footage of the vehicles before the collision.

The road is closed and traffic if backed up on the A15 Peterborough Road both ways between Main Street and King Street.

Police are directing traffic. It is affecting traffic between Bourne and Baston and traffic is not being helped by the wintry conditions.