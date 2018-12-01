Serious bus crash shuts Peterborough road - all emergency services at the scene

A serious bus crash has closed a road in Peterborough this morning.

The crash took place on Saturday December 1 at around 10am in Staniland Way in Werrington and involved a bus a at least one car.

The scene of the bus crash - Photo: @andysimmo88

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene.

Details of injuries to those involved are not yet available.

