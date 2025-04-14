Section of the A1 close to Peterborough closed due to crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The crash took place on the A1, close to Peterborough.

The A1 has been closed southbound between the A47 Wansford and the A605 due to a collision.

The road has been closed since just after 12pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 11am this morning (April 14) with reports of a single vehicle collision on the A1 southbound at Water Newton.

"No serious injuries reported and no arrests made. Highways are still on scene assessing the barrier.”