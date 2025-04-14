Section of the A1 close to Peterborough closed due to crash

By Ben Jones
Published 14th Apr 2025, 13:34 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 13:45 BST
The crash took place on the A1, close to Peterborough.

The A1 has been closed southbound between the A47 Wansford and the A605 due to a collision.

The road has been closed since just after 12pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 11am this morning (April 14) with reports of a single vehicle collision on the A1 southbound at Water Newton.

"No serious injuries reported and no arrests made. Highways are still on scene assessing the barrier.”

