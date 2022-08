A section of a Peterborough parkway will be closed this weekend to allow waterproofing works to take place on a bridge.

The southbound carriageway of the Frank Perkins Parkway between Boongate (junction 5) and Stanground (junction 4) will be shut from 8pm on Friday evening (August 5) until 6am on Monday morning (August 8).

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said the closure was to allow waterproofing works to take place on the Nene Bridge.

Diversions will be signposted.