Second collision causes long delays at A47 by Peterborough just an hour after four-vehicle crash cleared up

A second collision is causing long delays on the A47 by Peterborough just an hour after a four-vehicle crash was cleared up.

Three vehicles have collided at Thorney Toll, with police called to the scene at 12.10pm.

There are reports of long queues, but the road is not said to be blocked.

Police confirmed one of the vehicles is a van and that there are no reported injuries.

No further information is currently available.

This morning three cars and a van collided in Guyhirn, causing the same stretch of road to be blocked.

There are delays in the area

Police were called to the incident at 8.30am.

Recovery took place with the road then reopening around 11.20am.

There were no reports of injuries for this incident either.

