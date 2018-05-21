Schoolgirl in induced coma in critical condition after collision with car

A schoolgirl remains in an induced coma after a collision with a car.

A teenage girl was involved in a collision with a grey BMW i3 on Wisbech road, Westry, March, at around 5.10pm on Monday (14 May), on her way home from school.

Police accident

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital and is currently in an induced coma in critical condition.

PC Ben Patten said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. This happened at a busy period, with lots of people present.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Ben Patten on 101 or by email at: Ben.Patten@cambs.pnn.police.uk.