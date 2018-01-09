Routes between Peterborough and Whittlesey to be closed for repairs

Routes between Peterborough and Whittlesey are to be closed to allow for repairs.

Works at Pearces Road in Fengate (which leads to North Bank) began yesterday (Monday, January 8) and will last for a fortnight, with the road closed the whole time.

Then once that road has reopened, on Monday, January 22, works will begin on the B1040 Whittlesey Road in Thorney.

The closures are to allow for repairs of the drought damaged roads following a joint bid for funding by Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council to the Department for Transport.

However, motorists between Peterborough and Whittlesey yesterday afternoon were impacted due to an accident involving a lorry at the B1040 which led to the road being closed by police for a couple of hours, meaning the only route between the two locations was the A605 which saw heavy traffic as a result.

A Peterborough City Council spokeswoman said: “As part of the successful joint bid between Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council to the Department for Transport to repair our drought damaged roads, we have programmed in work in a way which will minimise disruption to road users.

“I can confirm that no work was being carried out by our contractors on the B1040 Whittlesey Road yesterday (Monday, January 8).

“Work started on Pearces Road yesterday and this closure is expected to be in place for two weeks. Work is then planned to start on the B1040 Whittlesey Road during the week commencing January 22. This will be advertised on site prior to works taking place.”

In total more than 40 miles of drought damaged roads in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough will be repaired.

A total of £3.5 million was secured for the scheme, which will repair 10 sections of road affected by extreme weather conditions in Peterborough and another 11 in Cambridgeshire until June 2018. This fund has been topped up by both councils bringing the total investment to £6.25 million.

