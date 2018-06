Roadworks are causing long delays on the A15 and Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough today, Friday June 29.

Roadworks have shut one lane on the A15. This is to allow for grass cutting and litter picking on Paston Parkway.

Traffic is slow an all approaches at the roundabout with Frank Perkins Parkway and Parnwell Way.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for your journey.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said: "This work is due to be completed by 2.30pm today.