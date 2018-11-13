Roadworks by busy junction near Peterborough’s Rhubarb Bridge set to begin

Roadworks by Rhubarb Bridge in Peterborough begin next week.

Work to clear trees and vegetation around Junction 18 of the A47/A15, near Brotherhood Shopping Park, will start on Monday, November 19 and last until Sunday, November 25.

The work is being carried out by Amey on behalf of Peterborough City Council and will take place between 8pm and 5am each day, with lane closures put in place.

The clearance work is taking place as part of preparations for major repairs to Rhubarb Bridge and works to the junction which will get under way in January.

This will see structural works to the bridge carried out which will help maintain it for the next 10 years, as well as the construction of new pedestrian crossings at the junction.

The project aims to help increase capacity and improve current and future traffic flow at the junction.

Cllr Peter Hiller, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for growth and economic development, said: “As motorists will be aware this is one of the city’s busiest road junctions and it has been in need of improvement for some time.

“We are not expecting this preparation work to cause any lengthy disruption, however, we want to make drivers aware of what is happening so they can plan their journeys accordingly.”

For more information visit www.peterborough.gov.uk.