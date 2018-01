Roadworks begin on the B1040 Whittlesey Road today (Monday, January 22).

The works are due to last for approximately one week and are planned to be carried out during the hours of 7.30am to 5pm, with the road open outside of these times.

The closure follows a joint bid for funding by Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council to the Department for Transport to repair drought damaged roads.