Road closures on Frank Perkins Parkway slip ways in Peterborough to begin

Motorists are being warned about a series of overnight road closures starting in Peterborough tomorrow (Monday).

The works will affect slip roads on the Frank Perkins Parkway, and delays are expected in the area while the works take place. Diversions will be in place during the works

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “Closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am on the Frank Perkins Parkway junction 7 northbound off slip, Eastfield Road/Oxney Road between the junctions with Reeves Way and Franklyn Crescent and Eye Road from its junction with Eastfield Road to its junction with Royal Court. Diversion routes will be in place and signposted. Allow extra time for your journey.

