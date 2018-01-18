Road closed after lorry ends up in a ditch in Wisbech

A road has been closed after a lorry overturned and ended up in a ditch in Wisbech.

The incident happened on the B1166 Main Road, Parson Drove, which has been closed between High Side and Elbow Lane to allow for the recovery of the vehicle.

The driver is said to have suffered minor injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 9.31am this morning (Thursday) with reports of a lorry in a ditch in Church End, Main Road, Parson Drove, Wisbech.

“The lorry went into a marshy area at the side of the road and blew over.

“The lorry was carrying frozen peas.”

The road was due to remain shut until past 4pm.