A motorist has suffered serious injuries after a crash between a car and a lawn mower.

Police were called at 10.25am to Towngate East in Market Deeping and closed the road near the junction with the B1525

The crash involved a car and a ride on lawn mower. One person has received serious but not life-threatening injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call 101 with Incident 108 of August 2.