A road in St Ives was shut today, Tuesday January 9, after a car crashed into a shop front.

Police were called at 10.46am today with reports of a single vehicle collision in Crown Street, St Ives.

A car left the road and collided with a shop front.

Representatives from the Ambulance Service attended the scene. Two people have received minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Nobody has been arrested as a result of the collision.