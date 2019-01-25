Rhubarb Bridge roadworks could cause major Peterborough traffic disruption for months

Motorists are being warned of new roadworks which are being started to repair a footbridge in Peterborough.

Major repair work on Rhubarb Bridge, which spans the A47/A15 roundabout near the Brotherhood retail park, is set to commence on Monday (January 28), which could cause heavy congestion and disruption in roads around the bridge.

The project, which will see structural repairs made to the bridge, is being carried out by Skanska on behalf of Peterborough City Council and will run until winter 2019.

The work is being part funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority which carried out a structural survey on the bridges, confirming they could be maintained.

As well as the bridge repairs, a signalised pedestrian crossing and ground-level footpath across the roundabout will be installed. Upgrades to street lighting and traffic signals at the junction will also be carried out.

The work will see lane restrictions in place during the week which are likely to cause some disruption for motorists. The restrictions will be lifted at weekends, where it is possible and safe to do so.

Councillor Peter Hiller, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for growth and economic development, said: “The work will ensure that a much-loved and well used structure can continue to be used for the next ten years, which is welcome news.

“As the junction is one of the busiest in the city we expect that the work will cause disruption and urge motorists to be aware of this. We recommend planning journeys in advance, seeking alternative routes where possible and listening out for travel updates through local media.”