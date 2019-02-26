Rhubarb Bridge lane closures to be eased to help Peterborough motorists

Lane closures by Rhubarb Bridge are to be eased to help alleviate some of the long delays for motorists.

A number of near misses, which had raised concerns for the safety of the workforce, had led to further lane closures while roadworks are carried out at the A47/A15 junction near Brotherhood Shopping Park.

Two lanes have been closed from Monday, leaving only one ‘live lane’. This led to very long delays on the A47, Werrington Parkway and Bourges Boulevard.

Peterborough City Council announced this morning that the closure of both lanes was to continue during the current phase of work. However, a spokesman said this afternoon: “We can now confirm that the traffic management on the initial phase of works at the Junction 18 roundabout has been changed back to two lanes operating to traffic during peak times to help alleviate congestion.

“Work will now be carried out during off-peak hours 9.30am to 3.30pm which will see one lane open to traffic.

“We would still advise motorists to plan journeys in advance, seek alternative routes where possible and look out for travel updates through local media.”

The project, which will see structural repairs made to the bridge, is being carried out by Skanska on behalf of the council and will run until winter 2019.

As well as the bridge repairs, pedestrian crossings are being installed at the slip roads, as well as an extra lane on the roundabout and upgrades to street lighting and traffic signals.

