Reduced service on Peterborough bus routes set to begin

A reduced service on two subsidised bus routes is set to begin.

Conservative-controlled Peterborough City Council voted in December to cut £150,000 from its budget to subsidise commercially unviable services in the city.

The cut will save the cash-strapped authority £150,00 out of a current spend of £715,000 for subsidising commercially unviable bus routes.

Changes agreed after speaking to Stagecoach, which runs the vast majority of bus services in Peterborough, will see changes to the 61 and 62 services after the council found on some of the routes there were very few or even no customers making journeys.

The 61 between Fengate and Sainsbury’s in Oxney Road will now have its 5.34am service, and all services after the one at 6.39pm, withdrawn.

The 62 between Werrington and Maxey will have the 5.09am, 7.55pm and 11.15pm services withdrawn.

The council is reminding passengers that the changes come into effect from April 1.

Cllr Peter Hiller, cabinet member for growth, planning, housing and economic development, said: “The routes that are ceasing are some of the least used in the area, indeed some have been running with empty buses for some time.

“We know there will be a relatively small number of people affected by these changes, but at a time when our finances are being cut we must look carefully at every penny we spend and we simply cannot continue to use taxpayers’ money to subsidise underused routes.

“If you are affected by these proposals and unsure about alternative arrangements, then please contact our transport team. They will be happy to discuss alternative options with you.”

To contact Peterborough City Council’s transport team call 01733 747474 or email buses@peterborough.gov.uk.

