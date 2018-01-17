Queues of traffic build as LAMMA gets underway in Peterborough

Have your say

There are queues of traffic in Peterborough as LAMMA gets underway today (Wednesday, January 17).

The UK’s largest agricultural and machinery show is taking place in the city for the final time this year at the East of England Arena and Events Centre both today and tomororow.

And this morning queues are said to be building on:

. The A1M, northbound from Yaxley to Peterborough

. The A1139 Fletton Parkway westbound from Stanground to the A1M

. The A605 eastbound from Elton to the A1M.

