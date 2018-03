Have your say

Posh fans are being reminded the Fair Meadow Car Park will be closed tomorrow.

The car park on Oundle Road is the nearest public car park to the ground, and used by scores of fans on most match days.

However, a fun fair is setting up on the site, and it will be closed for tomorrow's Peterborough United match against Charlton Athletic.

Other car parks near the ground including Key Theatre, Bishops Road and Wirrina will be open for supporters to use.