Police to prosecute ‘number of motorists’ caught filming serious crash involving two lorries on Peterborough’s Fletton Parkway

Police are set to prosecute a number of Peterborough motorists caught filming the scene of a serious crash on Fletton Parkway yesterday.

The road was shut eastbound near Hampton for around five hours on Tuesday, June 5, after two HGVs collided.

The scene of the collision

The Magpas air ambulance was called to the scene with traffic queuing back to the A1 junction and Haddon services as a result.

Police were called about the collision at 1.53pm and the road was shut until 6.45pm.

One of the lorry drivers, a man in his 50s, remains in a serious condition in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Police today said that while at the scene, officers noted down a number of vehicle registrations who were filming the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “Action will be taken against them in due course.”

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called today at 1.52pm to a road traffic collision between two lorries on the A1139 on the Fletton Parkway in Peterborough.

“We sent three ambulance crews, two HART (Hazardous Area Response Team) vehicles, an ambulance officer and the Magpas Air Ambulance to the scene. They treated one man at the scene and transferred him to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by land ambulance for further care.”