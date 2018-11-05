Police responding to collisions in Peterborough say drivers not using lights

Police responding to collisions in Peterborough this morning say drivers have not been using their lights.

Police tweeted about road traffic collisions (RTCs) which have happened today (Monday, November 5) in the foggy conditions.

This includes a six vehicle crash on the A1 near Wittering.

The Peterborough police account tweeted: “This morning are dealing with a number of calls relating to RTC’s across the Peterborough Area. Please drive to the weather conditions and have your lights on. Officers dealing with RTC’s are seeing too many vehicles without any lights on.”

