Police release car crash image to show devastating impact of not wearing a seat belt

Cambridgeshire Police have today released this car crash photo where you can clearly see where a unrestrained passengers head has smashed into the vehicle's windscreen.

It comes as police start a week-long enforcement campaign. Hundreds of people were caught not belting up across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire last year.

From Monday, March 12, officers will be targeting those who don’t wear seatbelts and raising awareness of the dangers.

Those caught not wearing a seatbelt can face a fine of up to £500.

In 2017 a total of 1,098 people were prosecuted for failing to wear a seatbelt across the three counties:

- Bedfordshire: 364

- Cambridgeshire: 314

- Hertfordshire: 420

Officers will also be educating people about wearing seatbelts correctly and the importance of children being secured in the most appropriate seat for their age and height.

Inspector Chris Huggins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire road policing unit, said: “The vast majority of road users wear a seatbelt, but unbelievably after more than 30 years of safety campaigns and legislation some people still don’t.

“The seatbelt can often be the difference between life and death for both drivers and passengers involved in a collision. The message is simple – wear it.

“It’s also important people wear the seatbelt correctly. We often see people wearing the strap under, rather than over, their arm. In the event of a collision this could cause serious injuries, particularly to women.

“If you have a young child please make sure they are in the correct car seat and that they are secured. If you are unsure of how to do this then please speak to the retailer you are buying the seat from.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite said: “It’s unbelievable that people are still found to be travelling in cars without wearing seatbelts. Buckling up saves lives and crash impact films show what a difference having the correct car seat can make to your child’s protection. I would urge every parent to make sure they understand the regulations around child car seats.”

For information on the law concerning seatbelts visit: www.gov.uk/seat-belts-law. Additional information on child car seats can also be found on the Government’s website: www.gov.uk/child-car-seats-the-rules.