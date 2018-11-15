Police name woman who died in head-on B1095 collision between Peterborough and Pondersbridge

Police have named the woman who died in a head-on collision on Monday between Peterborough and Pondersbridge.

Rachel Radwell (46) was driving along the B1095, Ramsey Road, at about 2.10am when her grey Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a black Range Rover.

The scene of the fatal collision. Photo: Terry Harris

Rachel, of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital but died as a result of her injuries.

The incident shut the road for several hours as an investigation was carried out.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should call police on 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit quoting incident 24 of November 12.

RELATED

Woman dies after head-on B1095 collision between Peterborough and Pondersbridge