Police name Wisbech man killed while repairing vehicle at side of Cambridgeshire road

Police have named a man killed while mending a tractor at the side of a Cambridgeshire road.

At about 2.15pm on Tuesday, June 19, an HGV was involved in a collision with two men who were repairing a tractor by the side of the road in Main Drove near Little Downham.

Alvis Smith, 48, of Tower Road in Wisbech sadly died at the scene.

The second man, also in his 40s, received serious, but not life threatening, injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, was uninjured.

Officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

No arrests have been made.