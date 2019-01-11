Police name cyclist killed in head-on crash with van in Cambridgeshire village

Have your say

A man who died following a crash in Dullingham in Cambridgeshire on Tuesday, January 8, has been named.

Edgar Monks, 77, of Hitherford, Over, near Huntingdon, was cycling on Station Road when he was involved in a collision with a white Ford van.

The collision took place at 12.30pm and Mr Monks died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was not injured and no arrests have been made in connection to the collision.

Anyone who saw the collision should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the road policing unit quoting incident 214 of 8 January.