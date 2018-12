Have your say

Cambridgeshire Police have been unable to reopen a road following a car crash in the county today, Tuesday, as they have to wait 1 hour 30 minutes for an ambulance.

Traffic officers tweeted: "Road can't be cleared as patient with head injuries still in car, no ambulance to attend for 1 hour and 30 minutes."

The crash involving an Alfa Romeo and a signpost took place in south east Cambridgeshire at Cheveley.

The road remains closed.

The East of England Ambulance Service is yet to comment.