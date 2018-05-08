Police confirm Lincolnshire man was victim in fatal mid-air paraglider collision in Peterborough

Police have today confirmed that a paraglider killed in a mid-air collision at Northborough was a Lincolnshire man.

The fatal collision happened in Northborough yesterday morning, Monday May 7.

The site of the crash at Northborough

One of the paragliders, a man from Lincolnshire in his 40s was airlifted to a hospital in Nottingham with potentially life-changing injuries.

Sadly the other paraglider, a man in his 50s from Lincolnshire, was confirmed dead at the scene.

The pilots were flying powered paragliders when the mid-air collision took place.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: "At 8.50am we attended Rippons Drove at Nortborough following reports of a collision of two paragliders at that location who crashed into the ground.

"Police attended to find the ambulance service and fire service at the scene. One pilot received potentially life-changing injuries and is being treated at Nottingham hospital after being airlifted.

"The second pilot sadly died at the scene."

The incident has initially been referred to the AAIB (Air Accidents Investigation Branch) who have asked their colleagues at the British Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association to conduct an investigation on their behalf. "We will assist British Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association by securing the scene and collecting information the coroner will want to know. We are dealing with it as an accident and supporting British Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association at this time."

NOTE: Police had originally said the man who died was from Peterborough. This has since been altered.



