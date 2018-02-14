PHOTO UPDATE: Man cut free from car after crashing into Peterborough house

The emergency services, including an air ambulance, are at the scene of a collision after a car hit a house.

Police were called to Silverwood Road at 2.48pm this afternoon (Wednesday, February 14).

The collision was between Lincoln Road and Gladstone Primary Academy, a police spokeswoman said.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue: “At 2.59pm on Wednesday (14) one crew from Dogsthorpe and one crew from Stanground were called to a road traffic collision on Silverwood Road in Millfield, Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a car had left the road and collided with a house. Using specialist cutting equipment and working with ambulance crews they released one male casualty.

“The crews returned to their stations by 4.05pm.”

Details of injuries to those involved are not known at this time.

