A stretch of Peterborough’s Frank Perkins Parkway will be closed for the second weekend in a row to allow works to take place.
The southbound stretch of the dual carriageway will once again be closed between junction 5 (Boongate) and junction 4 (Stanground) from 8pm on Friday (August 12) until 6am on Monday (August 15).
The closure is to allow waterproofing works to be carried out on the deck of Nene Bridge.
The same closure was in place last week, and caused long traffic delays in the Boongate area throughout the.weekend.
Diversions will be put in place by the council, but motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
A Peterborough City Council spokesperson apologised for any inconvenience caused during the weekend closure, and said no further closures were planned for the parkways in the near future.