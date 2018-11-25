Peterborough Station car park officially reopens

Have your say

The Peterborough Station car park in Mayor’s Walk was official reopened last week with a ribbon cutting by Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash.

Since August 12 the car park has undergone a major redevelopment from London North Eastern Railway (LNER) which has created 32 more car parking spaces.

Moreover, the project has resulted in better drainage, LED lighting, designated walking routes and a new surface.

The work coincided with a major scheme on Bourges Boulevard.

Tim Hedley-Jones, major projects director at LNER, said: “This was not just a case of re-surfacing the existing car park. We started from scratch, and on the same land we have created a totally new car park with a better layout that is far easier to use.”

Pictured are Paul Haigh from P&T Contracts, Jodie Slater and Joanne McClure from LNER, Cllr Ash, Elaine Hunter and Mark Robinson from LNER, and Cllr Gul Nawaz.