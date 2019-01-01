Peterborough’s Nene Valley Railway celebrates a good year filled with famous faces

Capturing it all has been city rail enthusiast Andrew Hensley (49) from Botolph Green who has taken some great photos which he has kindly shared with the Peterborough Telegraph for our readers to enjoy.
View more
Nene Valley Railway has played host to some famous locomotives this year, including the Flying Scotsman and the Tornado.
Capturing it all has been city rail enthusiast Andrew Hensley (49) from Botolph Green who has taken some great photos which he has kindly shared with the Peterborough Telegraph for our readers to enjoy.