Peterborough’s Nene Valley Railway celebrates a good year filled with famous faces

Nene Valley Railway has played host to some famous locomotives this year, including the Flying Scotsman and the Tornado.

Capturing it all has been city rail enthusiast Andrew Hensley (49) from Botolph Green who has taken some great photos which he has kindly shared with the Peterborough Telegraph for our readers to enjoy.

1. Nene Valley Railway 2018 Diesel Gala April 2018: 45041 at Woodston Ponds on the 7th April, Built 1962 at Crewe - Resident Buy a Photo

2. Nene Valley Railway 2018 Diesel Gala: 50008 at Woodston Ponds on the 7th April, Built 1968 at Newton le Willows, still in main line use Buy a Photo

3. Nene Valley Railway 2018 Diesel Gala: 20007 & 20142 at Longueville Junction on the 7th April, Built in the late 50 & early 60s, known at Choppers, in latter mainline use on the summer Nottingham Skegness services - visitors Buy a Photo

4. Nene Valley Railway 2018 Diesel Gala: 20142 & 20007 at Woodston Ponds on the 7th April Buy a Photo

